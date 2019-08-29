Muscatine opens mental health peer drop-in center

Iowa’s suicide rate has jumped more than 45% in the last ten years. That’s according to a study using the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Centers for Disease Control. A new, Muscatine mental health peer drop-in center is hoping to save lives.

Construction is underway inside the Muscatine Center for Social Action. The crew wastes no time taking the door apart. A coffee mug sits empty waiting to be brewed and a couple of chairs sit longing for conversation.

This place is meant to be welcoming. This place is meant to be a safe haven on the tough days that you feel you can't get through it alone.

“They can also just come in and relax. So if you want to come in and you don't want to talk to anyone, you just want to sit. You are welcome to do that too,” said Jason Dornbush, Project Manager at Muscatine Center for Social Action.

The Muscatine Wellness Recovery Center is the first mental health peer drop-in center in Muscatine. Since Monday, the place has seen three to five people come in. The center located on 312 Iowa Ave, Muscatine, is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and hours are expected to change as the need grows.

Talks to develop the center was a collaboration between the Robert Young Center and the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA). MCSA provides housing, basic health care, educational and support services for those in need in Muscatine County.

“We do have about 20% that return. Of that 20%, the majority of those returning clients present with some type of mental illness,” said Dornbush.

MCSA hopes the center will serve as a reminder that there is always someone to listen or to simply engage in a distraction--like a game.

“Get back on their feet and have the power and knowledge to get out there and beat their mental illnesses,” said Alex Curtis, Care Coordinator for Robert Young Center.

Much like a puzzle, our minds can be scattered. However, these people hope to help put the pieces back together, renew hope, and rebuild lives.

A grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, September 26th at 1:00 p.m. The center also has a 24-hour crisis line. The toll-free number is (844) 430-0375.