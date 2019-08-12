Muscatine police asking for help identifying vehicle in hit and run

Muscatine police are investigating a hit and run involving a bicyclist on Highway 61 early Monday morning.

Police say at about 4:50 a.m., the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 61 near the intersection of 41st St. South in Muscatine when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

That vehicle was traveling in the same direction and did not stop at the scene.

The Iowa State Patrol is now investigating the crash but is being assisted by the Muscatine Police Department.

Muscatine police are asking that anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle that did not stop at the scene contact Lt. Anthony Kies at 563-263-9922, ext. 608. You can also private message the Muscatine Police Department's Facebook page with information.