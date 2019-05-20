Muscatine reopens Mississippi Drive after flood

Good news for commuters in Muscatine. On Monday, May 20, Mississippi Drive and 2nd Street will reopen to traffic. Public works crews will remove barricades along Mississippi Drive and 2nd Street and then work on opening the flood wall at Mad Creek.

While the Mississippi River is rising from recent rains, officials say they are confident that they will be able to open up the streets to traffic, at least for now.

Mississippi Drive was closed to traffic from Mulberry Avenue to Iowa Avenue on March 18, 2019, after the river crested at 24.33 feet, the fourth highest crest in Muscatine history. Riverside Park will remain closed for now.

The Muscatine County Emergency Management Agency encourages those affected by recent flooding in Muscatine County to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

There are four ways to register for disaster assistance:

• Online at: www.disasterassistance.gov.

• Visit a state/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). Go online to www.FEMA.gov/DRC to find the nearest location.

• Call 800-621-3362, voice/VP/711. Multilingual operators are on duty. TTY 800-462-7585. Phone lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

• Download the FEMA app on your smartphone at www.fema.gov/mobile-app.

