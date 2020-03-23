Muscatine teachers drive through neighborhoods to see students

Teachers and staff at Jefferson Elementary School spread some joy today by driving through the neighborhood to say hello to students. Honks filled the air as dozens of cars drove through the Jefferson community in Muscatine. Cars were decorated with signs, streamers, and balloons. All for the students and families of Jefferson Elementary School. They called it the Jefferson Jamboree.

Maria Sneath, a Gifted and Talented Specialist at the school, had seen similar stories on the news. “I think a lot of people are doing this nationwide which is pretty cool a way to reach out and still keep social distance,” she said.

Sneath then emailed the staff to set the plan in motion.

“It was really exciting to see everybody come out. I know that Jefferson staff is really cool about coming together for good causes,” she said.

Teachers hopped in their cars and drove through the neighborhood to say hello to students.

Journey,10, and Liam,5, were anxiously waiting outside with their mother and younger sister. When asked what they missed the most about school, they said their teachers.

“I'm just happy to see them. That's what I'm looking forward to. To see them,” Journey said.

“Me too,” Liam chimed in.

“because we were inside and all that we really want to see our teachers,” Journey said.

Sneath said after the jamboree, she felt inspired.

“It was so cool when you would see families come out and wave and families out on the sidewalk and everything,” she said. “Every time you saw a family you'd just honk harder cause it was so much fun to see them,”.

The reunion was bittersweet.

“We're taking it one day at a time and trying to figure out just, you know, what we are going to do from day to day, how we can best serve our children, that we miss very much, we would much rather be in school,” said Nancy Van Hemert, an Instructional Coach at the school.

That didn’t stop the celebration though.

“We just want everybody to know that we miss them and we can't wait to be back in school and be back learning,” Sneath said as she waved goodbye to the last remaining cars in the parking lot.

A lot of the staff have also written personal letters for their students. They’re hoping to get those to them soon.