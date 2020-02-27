Muscatine teenager charged with shooting 16-year-old

A Muscatine teenager is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he shot another teenager Feb. 21.

Jattathias Jalee Hodges, 16, was arrested Wednesday by the Muscatine Police Department and made an initial appearance in Muscatine County Court Thursday morning, County Attorney Alan Ostergren said in a media release.

Bond was set at $300,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing March 9.

TV6 has named Hodges because he has been charged as an adult.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case says Hodges fired several rounds at a 16-year-old boy at 10:24 p.m. Feb. 21 at a home in the 600 block of East 6th Street.

One of the rounds struck the boy in the shoulder, requiring immediate medical attention. The injuries are not considered life-threatening, Ostergren said in the release.

Attempted murder is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.