The City of Muscatine will start picking up Christmas trees this week.

For the next month, if you have a live tree, you can set it on the curb, not inside a plastic bag and it will be picked up for you. Several other cities in the Quad Cities area will also pick up your trees. Including Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Davenport and several more. You can contact your city's public works department to see if they will pick up yours.