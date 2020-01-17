Muscatine woman sentenced to prison on fraud charges

A Muscatine woman has been sentenced to 18 months in prison on fraud charges.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 37-year-old Ashley Erin Murphy Schneider was sentenced to 18 months in prison for wire and mail fraud.

Schneider is required to serve a term of three years of supervised release following her time served, pay a $700 special assessment to the Crime VIctims' Fund and pay $197,603.45 in restitution to American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (AFLAC).

Officials say on September 17, 2019, Schneider entered a guilty plea for five counts of wire fraud and two counts of mail fraud.

Schneider became a licensed insurance producer int eh state of Iowa in 2010 and in 2012 became an insurance agent appointed with AFLAC.

Officials say on September 24, 2015, investigators did an AFLAC internal investigative report. According to that report, Schneider allowed unqualified businesses to receive payroll rates (businesses that didn't have the required number of employees) and established fraudulent insurance policies for businesses that didn't exist.

AFLAC suffered a loss of $5,170.12 in advanced commissions and $650 in claims filed as a result of Schneider's actions. Officials say Schneider was terminated for the creation of the fraudulent insurance group policies effective November 30, 2015.

Officials say prior to her termination, she set up a supplemental cancer policy through AFLAC for a minor child. AFLAC's claim and explanation of benefits reflected the child was diagnosed with malignant neoplasm of the right lung on November 24, 2015. Between November 25, 2015 and January 9, 2017, 180 unique benefit claims were made on 54 claim numbers by Schneider according to officials.

The investigation, according to officials, revealed the minor did not have cancer and AFLAC had paid out $192,408.33 to Schneider based on the fraudulent claims she submitted.

This matter was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.