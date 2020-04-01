Muscatine woman who died from COVID-19 remembered by family

We are learning more about a Muscatine woman who died from COVID-19. 57-year-old Patty Samuelson passed away Tuesday morning. According to officials, nine people total have died as of Wednesday in Iowa.

“Our mom had a big heart, no matter what, she made sure she was there,” said April Samuelson, Patty’s daughter.

Wednesday afternoon, her daughters April, Kristy, and granddaughter Jazmeriah spoke to TV6 through FaceTime. They say Patty had been sick for a week and was not getting better. On March 18th, she went to the emergency room. Later transferred to Mercy in Iowa City. Where she tested positive for COVID-19.

“She couldn't move, she was really weak,” April said.

March 18th was the last time her family members were with her physically.

“Knowing we couldn't be there, the nurses would tell her that we loved her, stay strong, and fight,” April said.

Their only form of communication was through FaceTime. This Monday, the night before she passed was how they saw her.

“They told us four to 48 hours she had, the last time we FaceTimed her. After we talked to her, the doctor had called us after making his rounds and mentioned she was declining,” April said.

The family wants people to know Patty had a small heart murmur. She was also taking medicine for thyroid and blood pressure. The grief is still something they are trying to unpack. So they are focusing on the person she was.

“I would just like her to be remembered as the most caring and thoughtful person you could find,” April said.

A thoughtful person now gone. As the virus looks to land on its next victim, they want people to know.

“It's in our community and it's rapid and it's vicious and it's painful. Even more painful when you can't be there for the person and know that they are going through it alone,” April said.

The family tells TV6, the doctor has asked them to quarantine and some of them say they do have mild symptoms. The funeral home has arranged a closed casket service, but the family must remain in their cars. They hope to have a celebration of life at a later time. A GoFundMe page is set for anyone who wants to help.

