Music on the Lawn concert series begins Wednesday in Moline

The Music on the Lawn concert series begins Wednesday evening in Moline. Grammy winner, Mister G will perform. He has songs in both English and Spanish.

The Music on the Lawn festivities will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and the concert will start at 6:30 p.m.

This will be located at the Deere-Wiman House, that is located at 817 11th Avenue in Moline, Illinois.