Muslims and Jews celebrate Jewish holiday together at Muslim Center in Bettendorf

Jews and Christian are coming together in Bettendorf to celebrate the Jewish Holiday Passover at the Quad Cities Muslim Center.

"Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom" is an interfaith group of Muslim and Jewish women. And they say the more time they spend together the more they see the similarities in their faith, traditions and religious culture.

"Salaam" is an Arabic word. "Shalom" is a Hebrew word. Both are used to greet people by saying "hello."

"Salaam means peace," says Lisa Killinger, President of the Muslim Community of the Quad Cities. She tilts her head and look at Gail Karp, cantor emeritus of Temple Emanuel in Davenport. "Shalom also means peace," says Karp smiling at Killinger.

Tonight, women of both faith's are breaking bread together. "We are bringing Muslim Jewish women together in our sisterhood to learn about each others rituals we've learned about weddings, we've learned about funerals and tonight we're going to learn about Seder rituals and the foods which are symbolic," says Killinger.

Passover Seder is a Jewish holiday which marks the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. And the beginning of the new year in Judaism.

"It's the festival of freedom, it's cherishing the freedom we have and realizing not everybody has it," says Karp.

Passover Seder is observed by both men and women, but tonight's dinner at the Muslim Center is being celebrated by just women because it is a "Sisterhood of Salaam Shaloom" event.

"We always start with a hug, and when we're out in public I hope when people see us hugging it will mean more than anything we can tell them," says Gail Karp as she and Lisa Killinger embrace one another smiling and laughing.

"We've found in our community that women often build bridges better than men. There's a very deep and special and very powerful when women get together with women," says Killinger. And it's one the two hope to pass on to generations after them.

"The more we've gotten to know each other and to know each other's belief systems we've found there are more commonalities than their are differences...with our words..we are both able to use halal meat and kosher meat with each other," says Karp.

Gail Kilinger and Lisa Karp say they're also both very active with "One Human Family" which is behind the red, white and blue signs that say all are welcome here.They say they take that belief down to a microcosm of Muslim and Jewish women and by breaking bread together they are saying there's no place for hate in our community.