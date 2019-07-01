'My father was put on this Earth to be a Dad': Hundreds nationwide mourn Fulton Co. Deputy's death

A final farewell for a fallen Fulton County, Ill. Sheriff’s Deputy Monday brought support from around the nation. Hundreds of first responders from departments across the nation showed up to pay their respects to fallen deputy Troy Chisum at his funeral inside Cuba High School’s gym.

“No one will ever understand what my family has lost,” Chisum’s daughter Kyleigh said during the service.

Nearly 500 emergency vehicles filled the high school parking lot. The 39-year-old was a 4.5 year veteran of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and also served on the Northern Tazewell Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT. He was a son, a brother, a husband and a father.

"My father was put on this Earth to be a Dad,” Kyleigh said.

Kyleigh is now following her father’s footsteps as an EMT.

"It was always meant to be that way,” she said. “It was written in the stars. Him and I in the back of an ambulance together. In him, I found my identity. If there was ever a moment I was lost in this world, all I had to do was look to him and I knew where I belonged."

Following the service, hundreds of emergency response vehicles formed a 40-mile procession to Peoria where deputy Chisum will be cremated. Departments from the Quad Cities, including units from Moline, Davenport, East Moline, and several sheriff’s departments.

Chisum leaves behind a wife, three daughters and his parents.

Chisum was killed on June 15th, 2019 while responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home in rural Avon.

"Tuesday, June 25th is a day many of us will never forget,” Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard said. “Those terrifying words ‘shots fired, officer down’ are words that will stay with me forever. They are a life-changer and have become a catalyst of so many lives changed."

Investigators say Nathan Woodring opened fire on Chisum. He is facing murder charges and is currently in jail.

