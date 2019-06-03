Mysterious flashes of light spotted on moon

Stargazers report seeing short, random flashes of light coming from the surface of the moon, sometimes as often as multiple times in a week.

Scientists have been aware of the “transient lunar phenomena” for years but still do not know what is causing them.

Theories ranging from meteor impacts to seismic activity are among the possibilities debated thus far.

German astronomer Hakan Kayal, a professor of space technology at the University of Würzburg, believes a high-powered, remote-controlled telescope pointed at the moon 24 hours a day could yield the answer, according to a USA Today report.

The telescope located in Spain will take photos and videos anytime it detects a flash on the moon, thereby hopefully giving scientists more data to crack the mystery.

Kayal said interest in the moon flashes is high due to a new race to the moon that's underway among China, India and the United States, as well as several private ventures, according to USA Today.