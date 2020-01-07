Mysterious red sheen in Crow Creek identified

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has identified the source of a red sheen spotted Tuesday in Crow Creek.

Multiple individuals noticing the odd discoloration in north Davenport notified state officials, the DNR said in a media release Tuesday evening.

The DNR and City of Davenport determined the sheen to have been caused by a dye from a nearby property owner.

“The dye is reportedly non-toxic and should not cause harm,” according to the DNR media release.

“The DNR will continue to investigate and determine the possibility of enforcement action.”