Mystery now surrounds death of Iowa woman found dead in field

Three weeks after her body was discovered, investigators still do not know how or why Brandy Shepherd died.

“It’s extremely unusual to have a case like this with so little information this far along,” Henry County Sheriff Rich McNamee told KWQC Thursday afternoon.

Shepherd, 29, of Anamosa, Iowa, was a mother of four children who became missing on August 2, according to her mother, Heather Brokaw.

One week later, on August 9, Shepherd’s body was discovered nearly 100 miles from her home in a Henry County cornfield off Highway 78 west of Wayland, Iowa.

There were not enough clues at the scene 90 minutes southwest of Davenport, Iowa, to indicate how she died, and an autopsy by the Iowa Medical Examiner has found her cause of death to be inconclusive, McNamee said.

In an August 15 Facebook post, Brokaw pushed back against speculation her daughter died by suicide by highlighting the location where her body was discovered.

“Brandy hated cornfields, she was allergic to the pesticides, she couldn’t even detassel when she was a teenager,” Brokaw wrote.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department, working with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, continues to look for evidence and hopes to learn more from more test results that are pending.

“Right now, we can’t rule anything in or anything out,” McNamee said.

“We want to hear from anyone who has information.”

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department may be reached at (319) 385-2712.