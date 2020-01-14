NAACP asks Davenport West to reconsider expulsion of student involved in assault

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is talking about a recent incident at Davenport West High School.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is talking about a recent incident at Davenport West High School. (KWQC)

They're asking the school to reconsider their expulsion of a student involved in an assault, since he won't be able to come back to school until 2022.

In November, the student, Student A, had his picture taken with a staff member in an inappropriate pose and another student, Student B, posted it.

Student A then beat Student B, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Since then, Student A has been expelled, and the NAACP feels it was racially motivated.

Davenport Superintendent Dr. Kobylski responded to the press conference saying many of the allegations from their press release are inaccurate. The statement added, "the safety of students is always of concern and certain student behavior cannot be tolerated."

The student is facing charges in the incident, including willful injury, a felony, and assault with a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.