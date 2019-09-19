NAMI offers program to educate families on mental illness

A program offered by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is educating families on how to help loved ones who are struggling.

Both Laurie Edge and Vicki Walters grew up surrounded by mental illness. The two women both attended the Family-to-Family program, wanting to learn how to help their loved ones. Following the program, they both got involved in NAMI of the Greater Mississippi Valley.

The program lasts 12 weeks and educates family members on how to communicate and help their loved ones struggling. It also offers a sense of community, "When you attend the class," Edge says, "You find out that there's many people out there and so those are the people you can relate with, that's your support group, and that in itself is a huge benefit to the families who take the class."

The program is free to everyone. Programs like the NAMI Walk on Saturday September 21st, 2019 help fund NAMI's various educational programs.

