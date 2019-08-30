NBC releases special trailer for season 4 of hit drama "This Is Us"

NBC is releasing a special trailer for the upcoming season 4 of the network's hit drama "This Is Us."

Network officials say the release is part of a birthday celebration for the Big 3: Randall Pearson, Kate Pearson and Kevin Pearson.

At the end of the trailer, there's also an announcement that the season four premiere, which airs Tuesday, Sept. 24, WIll be a special extended premiere. It will begin at 8 p.m. and will end shortly after 9 p.m.

Following "This Is Us," the season two premiere of "New Amsterdam" will run in its entirety and end at 11 p.m. with limited commercial interruption.

Officials are also confirming the new and returning cast seen in the trailer, although details about their characters or roles in the series have yet to be released.

The new cast members include:

Asante Blackk

Marsha Stephanie Blake

Omar Epps

Bahara Golestani

Jennifer Morrison

Timothy Omundson

M. Night Shyamalan

Julian Silva

Auden Thornton

Nick Wechsler

The returning cast members include:

Griffin Dunne

Tim Jo

Ron Cephas Jones

Elizabeth Perkins

Phylicia Rashad

Caitlin Thompson

You can watch the trailer below: