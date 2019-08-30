NBC releases special trailer for season 4 of hit drama "This Is Us"

(NBC) - NBC is releasing a special trailer for the upcoming season 4 of the network's hit drama "This Is Us."
Network officials say the release is part of a birthday celebration for the Big 3: Randall Pearson, Kate Pearson and Kevin Pearson.
At the end of the trailer, there's also an announcement that the season four premiere, which airs Tuesday, Sept. 24, WIll be a special extended premiere. It will begin at 8 p.m. and will end shortly after 9 p.m.
Following "This Is Us," the season two premiere of "New Amsterdam" will run in its entirety and end at 11 p.m. with limited commercial interruption.
Officials are also confirming the new and returning cast seen in the trailer, although details about their characters or roles in the series have yet to be released.
The new cast members include:
Asante Blackk
Marsha Stephanie Blake
Omar Epps
Bahara Golestani
Jennifer Morrison
Timothy Omundson
M. Night Shyamalan
Julian Silva
Auden Thornton
Nick Wechsler
The returning cast members include:
Griffin Dunne
Tim Jo
Ron Cephas Jones
Elizabeth Perkins
Phylicia Rashad
Caitlin Thompson
You can watch the trailer below: