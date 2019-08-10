N.M. fast food employees fired after pig drawn on police officer’s order

A New Mexico police officer got an unwelcome addition with his fast food order. Someone drew a pig on his burger wrapper and a photo of it has received a lot of attention on social media.

Officer Timo Rosenthal was in uniform and on his dinner break when he stopped for a bite to eat at a Burger King. He received an unwelcome surprise when he got his order - someone drew a pig on the wrapper of his burger.

Rosenthal was shocked at the drawing on the wrapper. He also says the patties were burned, and the burger was of very poor quality.

A representative with Burger King says they fired five employees who were involved.

Nevertheless, Rosenthal says he won't be going back.

Burger King says the franchise does not support that kind of treatment against anyone, especially law enforcement.

