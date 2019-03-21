NOAA: Nearly two-thirds of U.S. threatened by spring floods

The spring flooding outlook for 2019 shows an elevated risk for more than half the states in the U.S, with the potential for major or moderate flooding in 25 states.

According to a report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the majority of the country is favored to experience above-average precipitation this spring, increasing the flood risk.

The upper Mississippi and Missouri River basins including Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa – have already experienced record flooding this year due to rapid snow-melt and high soil moisture. In some areas, ice jams are exacerbating the flooding. The agency says additional rain and melting snow will prolong flood risk,

The areas of greatest risk for moderate to major flooding include the upper, middle, and lower Mississippi River basins including the mainstem Mississippi River, Red River of the North, the Great Lakes, eastern Missouri River, lower Ohio, lower Cumberland, and Tennessee River basins.

Additionally, much of the U.S. east of the Mississippi River and portions of California and Nevada are at risk for minor flooding.

nOAA says "this is shaping up to be an unprecedented flood season, with more than 200 million people at risk for flooding."

NOAA produces seasonal outlooks to help communities prepare for weather and environmental conditions that are likely during the coming months.