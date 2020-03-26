NWS issues latest Flood Outlook

The National Weather Service issued their latest Spring Flood Outlook today. This week the "snow-melt crest" is moving through the QCA. This means that from here into the Spring the rest of the melt-water from the snow-pack in Wisconsin and Minnesota won't be enough to cause flooding, but since there is still some to go, any Spring rain runoff added to that flow of melt-water could keep the Mississippi slightly above flood stage for another few weeks. From the Outlook: "WITH THE BULK OF THE BASIN'S SNOWPACK ALREADY MELTED, THE PRIMARY

DRIVING FORCE FOR ADDITIONAL RISES WILL BE THE MAGNITUDE OF RAINS

THAT FALL OVER THE NEXT FEW MONTHS. AN ADDITIONAL AMOUNT OF SNOWPACK

DOES REMAIN OVER THE UPPERMOST PORTION OF THE BASIN, WHICH CONTAINS

AROUND TWO TO SIX INCHES OF WATER EQUIVALENT. WHILE THIS ALONE WILL

NOT CAUSE A SIGNIFICANT RISE, HEAVY RAINS OCCURRING IN TANDEM COULD

LEAD TO ADDITIONAL FLOODING". At this point, there is minor flooding along a few of our area rivers. Combined with any additional rain over the next couple of months, the ground is still saturated in the region. This means that rain, especially heavy, will runoff into area rivers quite quickly and could cause rapid rises in the rivers. For the latest river levels go to www.kwqc.com. To get a glimpse of the latest Spring Flood Outlook, put the following address in your browser: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202003260232-KDVN-FGUS73-ESFDVN