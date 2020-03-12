NY animal shelter offers program to give terminally ill pets homes for final days

An upstate New York animal shelter is looking to give some of its pets a forever home for the last moments of their lives.

A New York animal shelter is offering a program to give terminally ill pets homes for their final days. (Source: WTEN/CNN)

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is offering up pets like a cat named Meg for adoption through what it calls its Crossroads Program.

"She has chronic anemia, and she also has some type of mass in her stomach,” Margurite Pearson with the Humane Society said.

Meg’s diagnosis is terminal, but she is not suffering right now.

"How could we justify euthanizing her at this point? And we just want to give her the opportunity to keep enjoying her life,” Pearson said.

The Crossroads Program was named after a dog named Cross. The spunky pit bull mix stole the heart of Humane Society staffer K.C. Campbell when he arrived in September with a devastating diagnosis of cancer.

"They said he had approximately 2 months left to live,” Campbell said. “So I thought this old man does not deserve to live in a shelter. I'm going to take him home."

It took Cross less than one day to get comfortable in his new home.

"We had a little mini bucket list. We're going to go to this park, we're going to do this, we're going to do that, and little by little we checked them all off,” Campbell said. “After two months, it was obvious that it was time to let him go."

When asked about the emotional toll it took knowing time was running out for Cross, Campbell insisted it was worth it.

"It's so very rewarding knowing you're helping these animals in the last legs of their lives,” Campbell said.

Because who doesn’t deserve to be loved all the way until the very end?

Copyright 2020 WTEN via CNN. All rights reserved.