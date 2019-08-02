NY man claims he was attacked for wearing MAGA hat

An art gallery owner said he was attacked by a group of teenagers because he was wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat this week.

Jahangir Turan said he bought the hat on Tuesday and was wearing it when he was beaten up after leaving the subway. (Source: WABC/CNN)

"I love President Trump, I think he's doing a great job,” said Jahangir Turan.

“It's just sad because to get beat up like this, for wearing this type of hat … This is America, you know? Everybody has their right."

The 42-year-old said he bought the hat on Tuesday and was wearing it when he left the subway.

That’s when Turan said he heard someone yell profanities at him and was jumped from behind by 15-18 people.

He was able to walk away but decided not to go to the hospital to get treatment.

Turan’s face was swollen and badly bruised at a Thursday news conference.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2019 WABC via CNN. All rights reserved.