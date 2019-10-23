New York quartet visits local schools

A musical group from New York is visiting the Quad Cities, hoping to inspire the next generation of musicians.

A musical group from New York is visiting the Quad Cities, hoping to inspire the next generation of musicians.

The Harlem Quartet started in 2006 with a mission to advance diversity in classical music. They did that on Wednesday at Rock Island High School. The orchestra students tapping along to the beat and listening intently.

The Quartet plays music that combines contemporary with classical, "it's not a piece in a museum you can't touch or relate to. We make sure it's interactive and very approachable," said Ilmar Gavilan, the violinist for the Harlem Quartet.

They're visiting 11 schools and community areas this week as part of their "outreach" which they think will help kids. "Especially if they're minority kids. They associate classical music with a certain ethnicity. And classical music is universal" explained Gavilan.

Made up of people from various countries, they know how important it is to showcase themselves to a younger generation. Gavilan is originally from Cuba where he says classical music is representative of their diverse culture. When he came to the United States, he noticed a drastic difference, "it was noticeable that people didn't look like me or Melissa when we went to orchestra or music schools. We were a handful of minorities. But just so you know, it has changed a lot over the last 20 years."

The group moving everyone in the auditorium through music. They performed and held a workshop with orchestra students at the high school. Valerie Holland, Junior, said, "it's an amazing experience and it's really connecting as someone who's watching. It's inspiring because it gives someone hope and a goal to work towards." She continued, wanting to thank her teacher Ms. Benson for inviting the group to play at there school, "it's so different when we can see someone who's been here doing this and can [see] our work pays off in the long run."

The concert is Friday at 7:30 at Trinity Anglican Church in Rock Island.