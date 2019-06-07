NYPD mourns 2 veteran officers who died by suicide in 24 hours

On Thursday, the New York Police Department commissioner sent a note to staff encouraging them to seek help if they need it, after two members of the force died by suicide in 24 hours.

A veteran homicide detective who had gone missing was found dead after a massive police search that day.

And on Wednesday, a deputy chief died by suicide just a day after he turned in his retirement papers.

Thursday was an emotionally trying day for the NYPD, as detectives converged in the afternoon on Plum Beach in Brooklyn, where they found the body of seasoned NYPD detective Joseph Calabrese, who reportedly died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Calabrese’s black sedan was found not far away.

His colleagues lined up on the sand and saluted as his body was carried off the beach and into a waiting police vehicle.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill took time Thursday to go off script during an unrelated appearance to address the issue of suicide within the department.

"We cannot hide from this discussion. We should not, and we will not," O'Neill said.

Just 24 hours earlier, NYPD Deputy Chief Steven Silks took his own life, just one month shy of his 63rd birthday and mandatory retirement from the job he loved.

"What seems unbearable today, will be more manageable tomorrow,” O'Neill said. “The first step toward a solution is speaking to someone. Talk to a friend, a co-worker, our employees assistance unit."

On Twitter, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan echoed the commissioner’s remarks, that police, for all of their work helping complete strangers day after day, are never alone.

"Your health and well-being is extremely important to all of us,” Monahan said. “We all want to make sure you take care of yourself. If you need help, it’s available, and you have options. No situation is hopeless. Many of your fellow officers have received help for stress, depression, relationships and other situations. Trust me when I say getting some help will not prevent you from having a successful career."

Help is available for anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. The organization also offers an online chat option.

