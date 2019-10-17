Naked Florida man steals American flag from yacht, police say

A naked Florida man is accused of taking an American flag off a yacht, but only after he put on a little show for crew members.

Police in Florida are searching for a man who pulled off a bold and bizarre crime in the buff. (Source: WPTV/CNN)

Capt. Joe Reardon, the owner of Delray Yacht Cruises, said the suspect is “certainly not shy.” As surveillance video shows, he’s also extremely comfortable in his own skin.

“He goes up to the upper deck and it looks like he’s motioning to someone else behind us on the dock, and he jumps in with the flag,” Reardon explained.

Reardon got an eyeful after a crew member first noticed Friday morning their American flag and a wooden pole were missing.

The crew checked the security camera. Now pictures of the naked man running through the Lady Atlantic and Lady Delray are all over social media, shared hundreds of times just from their page.

“They take my life jackets and use them for pillows, some of the homeless people do. They take my fire extinguishers and CO2 and chill their beer with it and it’s all stupid stuff. This is stupid, and I get the humor in it, but it adds up.”

Reardon reported the naked nuisance to the police.

"I look at it as the owner, as the kid could have fallen off the third deck, whacked his head on the second deck and now I have to deal with a dead person," Reardon said.

Whoever the suspect is, caught on camera and covered in tattoos, is now facing charges including burglary of a vessel.

"Yeah, if you want to come on the boat, just buy a ticket, that's it," Reardon stressed. ”You have to wear clothes. We aren't clothing optional."

Delray Yacht Cruises said although they see the humor in this, they do plan to press charges because it is a crime, and no one has come forward yet to apologize for what happened.

Copyright 2019 WPTV via CNN. All rights reserved.