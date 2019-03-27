Naked woman seen chasing dog on FL interstate

Richard Griffin was driving on I-95 near Flagler Beach last Friday when he saw something he will never forget.

A naked woman was standing in the median of the six-lane interstate, apparently waiting for a gap in heavy traffic in order to chase after an escaped pet.

“I’ve never seen a butt-naked lady running across a busy highway chasing a dog,” Griffin told KWQC.

He said the woman, along with another clothed adult, were in danger.

“I was concerned for their safety,” Griffin said.

“It didn’t appear anyone was slowing down in the oncoming traffic.”

Griffin, thinking no one would believe him otherwise, captured video of the spectacle on his cell phone.

“The nude lady seemed surprisingly very calm as this ordeal unfolded,” Griffin said, adding that as he drove away it appeared both adults and the dog made it safely back to their vehicle and left the scene.