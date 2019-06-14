National Academy of Television, Arts and Sciences honors three TV6 employees

KWQC-TV6 is excited to announce two past employees and one present have been named Silver Circle honorees by the Mid-America Chapter of the National Acadamy of Television, Arts and Sciences.

Weather specialist Theresa Bryant is currently a weather forecaster and feature reporter. She has been with the station since 1992 and during that time has volunteered for Junior Achievement as well as served on various community boards.

Gary Metivier worked as evening anchor from 1998 - 2018 and earned numerous awards for his reporting and producing including an Emmy. He was best known for his interest in reporting on military veterans and Quad City Honor Flights. Gary is also an accomplished children's book author. Gary retired in June, 2018 to enjoy other pursuits.

Thom Cornelis wrapped up a 44-year career in Quad City television broadcasting in 2014. The Moline native began his career in 1972 and started working for TV6 in 1984. While retired, he continues to provide his expertise during coverage of major local sporting events like the Bix-7 road race and the PGA tournament, John Deere Classic.

The Mid-America Silver Circle represents a society of honor. It was established to recognize individuals who have devoted a quarter of a century or more to the television industry.

All three will be honored at the Mid-America chapter ceremony to be held in the Quad Cities on July 19th.

