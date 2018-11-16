National Adoption Month: a QCA Connection

November is National Adoption Month, and today marks National Adoption Day. KWQC's Judith Palma was able to travel to Clinton, Iowa, to the courthouse to take part in the celebration that is the adoption of 6 children.

National Adoption Month is an initiative of the Children's Bureau with a goal to increase national awareness and bring attention to the need for permanent families for children and youth in the U.S. foster care system.

This years theme for National Adoption Month is: "In their own words, lifting up youth voices". This is because teenagers are among the least likely to be adopted according to the Children's Bureau. This is often because of their age, and once a child hits the teenage mark, they are more likely to age out of the system.

Phil Tabor, District Associate Judge, says there 123,000 children and youth in need of adoption nationwide. And today he got to take 6 of those names off of that list.

There are 65 foster homes in Clinton County and one parent today said, "We knew that there are kids out there that just need somebody to keep them safe, to give them a safe place to be, and need a voice, and we wanted to be that for those kids."

