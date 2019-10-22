National Center for Missing and Exploited Children weighs in on search for missing Birmingham 3-year-old

As the search for 3-year-old Kamille McKinney stretches into its 11th day, the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children offers words of advice to the community in Birmingham.

Kamille McKinney (Source: WBRC)

"Please stay actively engaged and pay close attention to what's going on," said Bob Lowery, the Vice President of the Missing Children Division for the center.

Kamille McKinney was last seen at a birthday party on Oct. 12. Officers said the girl was abducted from the front yard. Tips are continuing to pour in as police and the public search for Kamille.

Lowery said his center was involved earlier in the search, but Birmingham Police have since sent the NCMEC off the case. He said its important that the community stay positive and vigilant to help find the missing girl.

"Please don't assume the worst has happened," Lowery said. "We have to remain optimistic. There's many, many scenarios that we know of, that we've seen in the past, that could bring Kamille back safely to her family."

Anyone with information about the case can call police or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

