National Fire Protection Association provides smoke alarm safety tips

We all have heard how important having working smoke alarms can be. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) almost three out of five home fire deaths happened in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

“We can’t underscore enough how critical it is to have properly installed and operating smoke alarms. The early warning from a smoke alarm provides precious time to get out and can be the difference between life and death,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. Carli added that this is important in that you could have as little as two minutes to escape. “Modern construction and furnishings in homes burn faster and hotter, making seconds count.”

NFPA provides several smoke alarm safety tips:

*A closed door may slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire. Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. Install alarms on every level of the home.

*Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.

*Smoke alarms should be interconnected. When one sounds, they all sound.

*Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working. Current alarms on the market employ different types of technology including multi-sensing, which could include smoke and carbon monoxide combined.

*Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms.

*They should be at least 10 feet (3 meters) from the stove.

*People who are hard-of-hearing or deaf can use special alarms. These alarms have strobe lights and bed shakers.

*Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

*When a smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside.

*Replace all smoke alarms in your home every 10 years.

For more information about the proper installation of smoke alarms and other safety tips, please visit Smoke Alarm Tips