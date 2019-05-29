National Guard called to Davenport to help flood fight

The City of Davenport announced Wednesday afternoon that it has summoned the National Guard to help protect against floodwaters.

“The National Guard was called in to assist in monitoring the condition of flood protection in place on Blackhawk and Walnut Creeks in southwest Davenport, and the temporary flood barrier in Downtown Davenport,” according to a statement issued by city officials.

The Mississippi River breached a temporary flood barrier in downtown Davenport in late April, flooding businesses, homes and cars.

Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel issued a statement earlier Wednesday afternoon saying multiple businesses and residents experience significant flood-related problems at a flood stage of 18 feet.

The current river level is 19.65 feet and is expected to crest at approximately 21 feet on Saturday, June 1, the city said.