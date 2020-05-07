National Password Day: How to make your accounts safer

(Gray News) - National Password Day is Thursday, and it’s as good of a time as any to change your password to something hackers will have a hard time figuring out.
You should also change your password if you use one of the most popular passwords of 2020, according to SplashData.
Other common passwords include:
National Password Day was established in 2013 as a way to raise awareness of the need for good password security. Nowadays, we have passwords that give us access to everyday life such as banking, work, personal communication and online shopping. If we forget a password or get locked out of an account, it has the ability to impact our daily routines.
Here are some tips to create a more secure password and account:
