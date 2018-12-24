National Retail Federation says about 7% of Americans will finish up shopping on Christmas Eve

If you still have presents to buy, you're not alone.

The National Retail Federation says about 7% of Americans will be out in force today getting those last minute gifts.

Most major retailers are opening early today and closing by dinner time with a few exceptions.

To help you navigate your shopping here's just a few listings.

Best Buy is opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m. Costco is opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. Dick's Sporting Goods is opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m. Ross is opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m.

And Target is also open until 10 p.m. Monday night.