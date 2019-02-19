Veterans Day is still nine months away. But that's no reason to skip-out on thanking a service member. And February 19 is all about the ladies.

It's National Vet Girls Rock Day.

There are nearly two-million women who have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

Even during the Civil War, more than 400 women fought by disguising themselves as men. Women were officially allowed to join the military during the last two years of WWI.

It wasn't until 2016 that the U.S. opened all military positions, including combat positions, to women.

