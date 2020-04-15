NWS: Suspected 'tornado outbreak' caused storm damages in Southeast

Over the weekend and into the early morning hours Monday, a wave of powerful storms led to destruction on homes, businesses and communities across the Southeast. So far, this suspected 'tornado outbreak' killed 34 people in the nation. The damage is still being assessed and more tornadoes may be confirmed or upgraded in terms of their severity, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service discusses the damaging storms over the weekend and on Monday that impacted communities across the Southeast (Source: GrayDC).

As state and local leaders and neighbors pick up the pieces, National Weather Service senior meteorologist, Peter Mohlin explains how this rare storm system packed such a painful punch to the area.

He urges Georgians and South Carolinians to be alert of the weather forecasts throughout April and into June, as this time frame carries the highest risk for tornadoes to strike the region. Mohlin advises you keep a close eye on news reports and National Weather Service alerts online and on social media. He also recommends having a NOAA weather radio to catch alert in the off-hours.

