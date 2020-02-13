National Weather Service: Risk of major spring flooding far above normal this year

The National Weather Service released its spring flooding outlook on Thursday. It says the risk of major flooding is far above normal this year.

TV6 Chief Photographer Mike Oritz captures aerial views of the flooding in downtown Davenport. (KWQC)

The National Weather Service says there is an elevated flood risk along the eastern Missouri River basin this spring. That's because the soil remains wet, and significant snow is on the ground in North Dakota and South Dakota.

Communities along the lower Missouri River were already bracing for the prospect of more flooding this spring because many of their levees remain in poor shape after last year’s massive flooding.

Nearly everywhere that flooded last year in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri is at some risk to flood again because of the extensive damage to levees.

The main factors that go into determining the risk is heavy snowfall, rapid snow melt and heavy spring rains.

"This is determined from the current snow melt and snow pack and if we get... we will be watching... if we get into a scenario where we will get warm weather and dry weather. that will lesson our potential for flooding," Jessica Brooks, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service, said.

