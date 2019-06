An apparent outage is causing cash registers to malfunction at Target stores across the country.

The outage is causing extended wait times for customers hoping to check out.

Target’s customer service account @AskTarget is replying to complaints, saying they are aware of the systems issue and they are working quickly to resolve it.

According to DownDetector.com, the store began having system issues at 1:42 p.m. ET.

