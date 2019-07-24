Natural Air Conditioning

Last week we were paying close attention to the Heat Index, as it leaped above 100 on a few occasions. Remember, the Heat Index is given as a “feels like” temperature based on what the apparent temperature is because of all of the humidity in the air. The more humid the air the hotter it feels because as your body sweats there’s no place for the moisture on your skin to go. The evaporation process, which is a cooling process, is hampered by so much moisture in the air that your sweat has trouble evaporating and leaving the surface of your skin. This backs up your sweating process and makes it more difficult to “cool off” or, at least, FEEL cooler! Now, the last few days the Heat Index has actually come in UNDER the actual air temperature. So, what does this mean? Well, because the air is so dry the sweat you’ve built up on your skin can readily evaporate. This makes your bodies cooling process so efficient that the process speeds up. It means you actually feel cooler than the air temperature because the sweat is leaving your body so fast that the evaporation cools you more easily. It’s almost a warm-weather equivalent of Wind Chill. As a matter of fact, on a warm dry day sometimes a breeze can even feel CRISP! A nice thing to have in the dog days of summer!