Nature's Treatment in Galesburg hopes to open by April

It may be springtime before Galesburg's new marijuana dispensary will be able to open.

Nature's Treatment opened its other dispensary in Milan three weeks ago, on the same day recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois.

But Nature's Treatment tells TV6 the state still has not approved the license for its Galesburg location.

No reason has been given, but it's believed it could be connected to an ongoing shortage of marijuana products across the state.

Nature's Treatment says whatever the cause, they're optimistic the Galesburg location will be open by April.