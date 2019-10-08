Near Freezing Temperatures This Weekend

After a stretch of nice weather strong fall cold front will arrive Thursday sending in our first cold snap of the year Friday into the weekend. Highs Friday will drop from the 60s in the morning to the 40s by afternoon. Winds will make it feel like the 20s by Saturday morning!

Our average first freeze date is 10/15, so this isn't out of the ordinary, but it sure will be a change. The last time the air temp was below 40° in the QC was May 4th and the last time the high was below 50° was April 14th!