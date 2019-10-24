Near Record Cold For Halloween

By now you've probably heard that it's going to be cold next, but the question is how cold? Right now we are looking at highs in the 30s and 40s next Wednesday and Thursday. This would fall in line for coldest high temperature record for those dates. However we don't have to go too far back, 2017 actually, to when we had a cold Halloween. The coldest Halloween in the last 30 years was 1993 with a high of 40°. Here's something that might be a surprise to some, we've never had more than a trace of snow on Halloween or had it on the ground on Halloween on record.