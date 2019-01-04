Near Record Highs On Saturday!

Quiet and sunny weather will continue to bring mild air to the upper midwest. This will result in highs in the mid 50s on Saturday which will be within shouting distance of the record highs. Record are in the mid to upper 50s, so we will mostly come up just shy, but this is much better than last year when highs were only 11° and the lows were well below zero. This will be the perfect day to get down the rest of your outdoor decorations and enjoy some January warmth!