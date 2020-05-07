Davenport Unseasonably cold conditions will arrive late tonight and into Friday. This will set the stage for a late season freeze in the QCA. The record low for Saturday morning will be within reach at 30° set back in the 1980s. This however, is not the latest freeze on record. That title goes to 5/21/2002 when the QC dropped to down to the freezing mark.
Right now we are forecasting a low of 31°. We typically see our last 31° low around April 18th each year, but the latest on record is 5/16/1997 and the last time we recorded one this late in May was 1983.
Near Record Lows Saturday Morning
Davenport Unseasonably cold conditions will arrive late tonight and into Friday. This will set the stage for a late season freeze in the QCA. The record low for Saturday morning will be within reach at 30° set back in the 1980s. This however, is not the latest freeze on record. That title goes to 5/21/2002 when the QC dropped to down to the freezing mark.