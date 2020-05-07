Near Record Lows Saturday Morning

Unseasonably cold conditions will arrive late tonight and into Friday. This will set the stage for a late season freeze in the QCA. The record low for Saturday morning will be within reach at 30° set back in the 1980s. This however, is not the latest freeze on record. That title goes to 5/21/2002 when the QC dropped to down to the freezing mark.

Right now we are forecasting a low of 31°. We typically see our last 31° low around April 18th each year, but the latest on record is 5/16/1997 and the last time we recorded one this late in May was 1983.