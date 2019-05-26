Near drowning happens at Coralville Reservoir

Sun 6:26 PM, May 26, 2019

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) A teenage girl faces charges for having drug paraphernalia after a near-drowning incident at the Coralville Reservoir.

Officers with the DNR responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

They found roughly 15 teenagers near the reservoir. Officials say one jumped into the water from rocks and nearly drowned.

Officials say people on a nearby boat spotted a male who was struggling to stay above water and helped rescue him. He was transported to a local hospital after the DNR and Johnson County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene. His injuries are not yet known.

Officers found a 14-year-old girl with drug paraphernalia at the scene.

Officials want to remind it is against the Army Corps of Engineers rules to jump off rocks into the water.

