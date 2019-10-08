Near freezing temperatures expected this weekend; reminders to prepare for cold weather

With near freezing tempeartures expected this weekend in the Quad Cities area, it's a great reminder to be proactive when preparing for colder weather.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued out a checklist reminder for what homeowners should check on ahead of the cooler weather.

They suggest you check the following:

- Winterize hoses/sprinklers

- Test smoke/carbon monoxide detectors

- Check fireplace

- Clean dryer vent

- Prepare snow removal equipment

- Clean gutters and downspouts

- Replace furnace filter & test furnace

Highs Friday will drop from the 60s in the morning to the 40s by afternoon. Winds will make it feel like the 20s by Saturday morning.

Our average first freeze date is 10/15, so this isn't out of the ordinary, but it sure will be a change. The last time the air temp was below 40° in the QC was May 4th and the last time the high was below 50° was April 14th!