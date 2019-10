Nearly 1900 people are without power on the Illinois side of the river in Moline.

MidAmerican Energy's online outage map shows 1854 outages in the city as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

No reason is listed for the outages, but crews are on the way to determine what happened. MidAmerican officials say the outage happened around 4:30 p.m.

Restoration time is around 7 p.m.