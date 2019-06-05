Nearly 200 dead cats removed from Iowa home, another 100 more rescued

A Central Iowa man has been charged with animal neglect after authorities found nearly 300 cats inside his home, the majority of them dead.

The Polk County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office said they first notice a foul smell coming from Dennis Carlson’s home near Madrid when they went to the home to help repossess his car.

“Walking in was, you couldn’t really brace yourself for what you saw,” Tom Colvin, CEO of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said. “It would literally make you step back a step from the wall of small that you went into.”

Nearly 200 cats were found dead. They littered the property and were found stuffed in refrigerators and freezer. The cats that were alive were living a home covered in inched, and in some places, a foot of feces.

"I have seen some really bad places, most often associated with this type of environment, but no, this was the worst one I’ve been into,” Colvin said.

It took eight hours to clear the house. Crews had to wear protective suits and respirators and rescuers could only work in 30 minutes shits.

The surviving cats and kittens face a wide variety of health problems, including skin and upper respiratory infections. The ARL expects the rescued cats to recover.

"We're treating this as a criminal investigation,” Lt. Heath Osberg with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. “Obviously there is another side to this so we're also working with numerous agencies with the DHS and mobile crisis. There's a lot of entities that are trying to pull resources together to try and help him out."

Hoarding is considered a psychological disorder.

