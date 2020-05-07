Nearly 25,000 new Iowa jobless claims filed in one week

Nearly 25,000 new unemployment claims were filed last week in Iowa, the Iowa Workforce Development said Thursday.

The claims totaling 24,693 filed between April 26 and May 2 include 22,830 claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa and 1,863 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 181,358.

Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled more than $50.9 million for the same week.

Iowa Workforce Development reported the following industries had the most claims:

• Manufacturing, 6,053

• Self-employed, independent contractors, 4,010

• Health care and social assistance, 2,988

• Accommodation and food services, 2,200

• Retail trade, 1,768

Iowa Workforce Development also said more than $111.3 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits were paid to 164,088 Iowans.

Visit www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics for more information on the total data on unemployment claims.